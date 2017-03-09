5 great fundraising events taking place in 2017

Here are five of the many fundraising events taking place this year, from YMCA’s National Sleep Easy event, which is taking place this week, to Orchid’s compelling Great Willy Waddle: a whole host of great ideas.

1) Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey-100 event takes place on 30th: July: a 100-mile challenge for which a number of charities are offering fundraising places. Team Movistar cyclist, Alex Dowsett is Prudential RideLondon ambassador for blood cancer charity Bloodwise, which is the official charity partner of the event. Some 600 cyclists will be raising funds on the 30th for Bloodwise for research into blood cancers such as leukaemia. Riders in this annual event have raised £17 million for good causes since it began in 2013.

2) Orchid Great Willy Waddle

September 26th this year will see people dressed as penises waddle, jog or run a 2k route around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for Orchid, to raise awareness of penile cancer. Participants In The Great Willy Waddle get their own inflatable penis costume to keep, with all funds raised going to support Orchid’s work in penile cancer including research, education and a range of support services.

3) YMCA National Sleep Easy

The YMCA National Sleep Easy event takes place this week (3rd-10th March), and asks people to dig out their sleeping bags and thermal socks, and spend a night sleeping rough to raise money for the charity. The events are taking place across the country, with 15 YMCAs participating including Southend, Exeter, Doncaster and Bedford. YMCA has raised £1m over the past seven years through its Sleep Easy events with more than 6,000 people bedding up for the cause in this time.

4) Nightrider

Charity night ride Nightrider takes place in London, Bristol, and Liverpool this summer, starting in London on 10th/11th June at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Each Nightride offers a 50km and 100km route, and people can also sign up to do all three city rides. Entrants must be over 18. Charities signed up to take part include Macmillan, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and the National Autistic Society, as well as local charities.

5) Fight for Sight Feast your Eyes

Feast Your Eyes is Fight for Sight’s fundraising event that asks people to host a meal in their own home or wherever else they like such as outdoors or in a restaurant, but where everyone is either blindfolded or where the meal takes place in the dark. The aim is to create awareness of sight loss and raise funds for eye research to help fight sight loss and treat eye disease. With no set date for Feast Your Eyes to take place, participants are free to host a meal whenever they like.

