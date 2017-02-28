Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Maltesers to donate up to £1m to Comic Relief through #bakeamillion

Posted by on 28 February 2017 in News
Mars Inc is to donate up to £1 million to in a baking and social sharing campaign for Red Nose Day.

The confectionary brand is sharing a range of baking recipes to inspire the public to bake for Comic Relief. Recipes include:

  • Maltesers Cake
  • Maltesers Red Nose Day Cupcakes
  • MaltEaster Bunnies Cupcakes
  • Maltesers Whoopie Pies
  • Maltesers Chocolate Swiss Roll

Recipes for all the bakes can be downloaded from the Red Nose Day website.

Maltesers #bakeamillion bake sale guide

Red Nose Day’s Bake Sale kit

Comic Relief encourages the public to sell their chocolate creations at a bake sale to raise funds. In addition, for each photo of a different bake shared via Maltesers’ Facebook page or other social media platforms between 1 February and 24 March and tagged with #bakeamillion, Maltesers will donate £5. Mars will donate up to £1 million in this way.

£5 per social share is an unusually high sum. Most donation-per-social-share campaigns tend to generate 50p or £1 per share.

Red Nose Day takes place on Friday 24 March 2017.

Maltesers #bakeamillion packet

Chocolate fundraising

The #bakeamillion campaign might prove a tricky challenge for those who are taking part in British Heart Foundation’s DECHOX campaign, giving up chocolate throughout March. Alternatively it could be the perfect challenge – to bake a Maltesers cake and not lick their fingers.

 

 

 

