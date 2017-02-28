Maltesers to donate up to £1m to Comic Relief through #bakeamillion

Mars Inc is to donate up to £1 million to Comic Relief in a baking and social sharing campaign for Red Nose Day.

The confectionary brand is sharing a range of baking recipes to inspire the public to bake for Comic Relief. Recipes include:

Maltesers Cake

Maltesers Red Nose Day Cupcakes

MaltEaster Bunnies Cupcakes

Maltesers Whoopie Pies

Maltesers Chocolate Swiss Roll

Recipes for all the bakes can be downloaded from the Red Nose Day website.

Comic Relief encourages the public to sell their chocolate creations at a bake sale to raise funds. In addition, for each photo of a different bake shared via Maltesers’ Facebook page or other social media platforms between 1 February and 24 March and tagged with #bakeamillion, Maltesers will donate £5. Mars will donate up to £1 million in this way.

£5 per social share is an unusually high sum. Most donation-per-social-share campaigns tend to generate 50p or £1 per share.

Red Nose Day takes place on Friday 24 March 2017.

Chocolate fundraising

The #bakeamillion campaign might prove a tricky challenge for those who are taking part in British Heart Foundation’s DECHOX campaign, giving up chocolate throughout March. Alternatively it could be the perfect challenge – to bake a Maltesers cake and not lick their fingers.

