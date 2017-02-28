Maltesers to donate up to £1m to Comic Relief through #bakeamillion

Mars Inc is to donate up to £1 million to Comic Relief in a baking and social sharing campaign for Red Nose Day.
The confectionary brand is sharing a range of baking recipes to inspire the public to bake for Comic Relief. Recipes include:
- Maltesers Cake
- Maltesers Red Nose Day Cupcakes
- MaltEaster Bunnies Cupcakes
- Maltesers Whoopie Pies
- Maltesers Chocolate Swiss Roll
Recipes for all the bakes can be downloaded from the Red Nose Day website.
Comic Relief encourages the public to sell their chocolate creations at a bake sale to raise funds. In addition, for each photo of a different bake shared via Maltesers’ Facebook page or other social media platforms between 1 February and 24 March and tagged with #bakeamillion, Maltesers will donate £5. Mars will donate up to £1 million in this way.
£5 per social share is an unusually high sum. Most donation-per-social-share campaigns tend to generate 50p or £1 per share.
Red Nose Day takes place on Friday 24 March 2017.
Chocolate fundraising
The #bakeamillion campaign might prove a tricky challenge for those who are taking part in British Heart Foundation’s DECHOX campaign, giving up chocolate throughout March. Alternatively it could be the perfect challenge – to bake a Maltesers cake and not lick their fingers.
