Have Your Say consultation for FPS opens for feedback

The Fundraising Regulator is asking for feedback on the development of the Fundraising Preference Service from charities, sector professionals and members of the public.

The ‘Have Your Say’ consultation asks for thoughts on different elements of the development of the FPS, which is due to launch in early summer and will allow individuals to opt out of direct marketing communications from named charities via phone, email, text and direct mail.

The Fundraising Regulator is asking those interested in the consultation to register online. They will receive a brief weekly email between March and May from the Regulator asking for their opinion on several different aspects of the FPS, ranging from appearance to function.

Gerald Oppenheim, head of policy and communications, Fundraising Regulator, said:

“We are committed to making the FPS’s development an inclusive process, which is why ‘Have Your Say’ is so important. The service’s priority is protecting the public, but we also need the views of the charity sector. “The service is an important step in rebuilding the public’s trust in the sector, although on its own it is not a ‘silver bullet’. It demands the cooperation and commitment of charities, there is clear progress being made, however there is still a long way to go.”

