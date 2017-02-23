Ireland Funds open 2017 grant rounds

The Ireland Funds is inviting applications for its 2017 Small Grant and Flagship Grant programmes.

The Small Grant Round supports non-profit and community organisations across the island of Ireland and Northern Ireland. This fund offers grant funding under €10,000/£10,000 for smaller community organisations and for organizations that have not previously been supported by The Ireland Funds. Online applications to the Small Grant round will be accepted from 6th – 24th March 2017.

The purpose of the Flagship Grant Round is to provide multi-annual funding of up to €50,000/£50,000 for organisations that have established a strong track record of managing grants from The Ireland Funds. This is a highly competitive funding round that targets organisations wishing to pilot new programmes or to scale what has proven successful.

The application process for the Flagship Grant Round is by an initial letter of inquiry which has to be submitted by 10th March.

You can learn about six successful applicants to the 2016 Flagship Grant Round here:

Grants workshops

The Ireland Funds support non-profit organisations by delivering grants workshops in locations around Ireland and Northern Ireland. These workshops are free to attend and cover:

The Ireland Funds’ grant-making process

Programme areas and funding priorities

Examples of strong versus weak applications

Tips on what makes a competitive application for both funding rounds

The current list of workshops for which you have to register is:

· Limerick – 6th March 2017 – 10:30-12:30 – Strand Hotel Limerick

· Tullamore – 8th March 2017 – 11:00-13:00 – St Mary’s Youth Centre

· Dublin – 14th March 2017 – 9:30-11:30 – National College of Ireland

· Derry – 16th March 2017 – 12:00-13:00 – Playhouse

There will also be a Working Session in Dublin which is limited to 20 participants and is for those who have never received a grant from The Ireland Funds. It will take place in Dublin on 14th March at 11:30-1pm at the National College of Ireland and you have to contact the Funds to request a place.

Derry will host one-on-one sessions on 16th March in addition to the workshop for those who want 15 minutes to discuss their application. It will take place at the Playhouse from 1pm to 5pm on 16th March. Places are available upon request.

Pls share: @TheIrelandFunds are holding Grant Workshops for orgs seeking to apply for funding. Register now at https://t.co/KnvMgLPpd3 — The Ireland Funds (@TheIrelandFunds) February 17, 2017

345 total views, 345 views today