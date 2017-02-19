Many charities run online communities for supporters, beneficiaries or clients. Although this guide isn’t specific to charities it covers the key elements that a charity online community manager needs to understand.

Product Description Learn to manage, grow, and communicate with your online community Online community management is a growing profession and companies are investing in online communities in order to gain consumer insights into products and to test new products. An effective and dedicated community manager is essential to engage and manage a successful online consumer community. This straightforward-but-fun guide shows you how to effectively manage, grow, and communicate with your online community. Clear coverage shares tips for dealing with customers and fans through Twitter, Facebook, forums, and blogs. A practical approach shows you how to ensure that visitors to your site are satisfied, kept happy, and return. You'll explore the various types of online communities and benefit from learning an assortment of tips and tools that will help you stand out above the competition, attract more visitors and gain the attention of potential advertisers and investors. Aims at providing community managers the information they need to get a handle on their online communities and make them successful Addresses the role of the community manager, the core community management tasks, and how to create an online community Highlights ways to build relationships within your community, evaluate return on investment, and handle and respond to criticism Offers advice for establishing policies and transparency and encouraging community interaction Online Community Management For Dummies is the ideal introductory guide for making sure that visitors to your site have a good experience and return for more. Details No features available.

