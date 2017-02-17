Three Macmillan corporate partnerships pass £1m+ totals

Three of Macmillan Cancer Support’s corporate fundraising partnerships have recently passed totals of £1 million or more.

M&S raise £3.2 million

Marks & Spencer’s customers and employees have raised £3.2 million for Macmillan Cancer Support in 2016, bringing the total they have raised since the partnership began in 2010 to more than £9.2 million. M&S’ involvement in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, an event they have supported as headline partner for seven years, raised £2.1 million of this year’s final total of £28.5 million.

Travis Perkins and Benchmarx raise £1 million

Travis Perkins and Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery have raised over £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support since the partnership began in 2015. To mark this achievement Macmillan have produced a video, in which they ask staff and employees from a London branch of Travis Perkins and Benchmarx, what a partnership with Macmillan means to them.

Homebase raise £1 million

Homebase employees and customers have raised £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support since first voting for them as their charity partner in 2015. They have taken part in all kinds of fundraising events, from Coffee Mornings to Tough Mudder to raise the money, which will pay for 35,000 hours of care by Macmillan professionals, helping people with cancer across the UK.

267 total views, 267 views today