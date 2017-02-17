Lloyds Bank wins ESA Excellence Award

Lloyds Bank has won an ESA Excellence Award for the second consecutive year.

The Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneurs Programme won the European Sponsorship Association (ESA) Award in the Community Sponsorship category, as well as High Commended for Employee Engagement for its Principal Partnership of BBC Children in Need.

The Social Entrepreneurs Programme is run in partnership with School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE) and supported by Big Lottery Fund. Now in its fifth year, the programme supports social entrepreneurs in local communities with ideas to drive economic growth and regeneration across. It provides financial support through grants of £4,000-£15,000, a learning programme from School for Social Entrepreneurs and dedicated business mentor from Lloyds Banking Group.

In 2017, the programme will have created over 7,000 jobs and supported 1.1 million beneficiaries.

Lloyds Banking Group won Highly Commended for Employee Engagement in recognition of its Principal Partnership of BBC Children in Need. During its two-year partnership, Lloyds Banking Group has raised over £12.5 million for BBC Children in Need. Staff have been involved in signature fundraising, volunteering and engagement activities, including volunteering over 8,500 hours to help process donations during BBC Children in Need Appeal Night.

Paula Rogers, head of the Social Entrepreneurs Programme at Lloyds Banking Group said:

“Through our partnership with School for Social Entrepreneurs and Big Lottery Fund, we are equipping people and communities with the skills, expertise and networks to create real social change at a local level, and through this, drive positive social and economic change to help Britain prosper. We are proud to be a part of this evolving movement and witness the positive impact our programme has achieved so far.”

Image: Sarah Sutton, social entrepreneur, visits Lloyds Bank Whitley Bay to drive recruitment to the [Lloyds Bank/ Bank of Scotland] Social Entrepreneurs programme. Copyright: onEdition 2016© Mark Pinder

