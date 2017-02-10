Dobbies Garden Centres seek local charity partners

Charities have until 4pm on Monday (13th February) to apply to become one of Dobbies’ Local Charity Partners, which sees each Dobbies Garden Centre team up with a local charity.

The Local Charity Partnership runs for nine months of the financial year (March-March), with a three-month break for Dobbies’ National Christmas Charity Partnership.

The partners are encouraged to fundraise as much as possible in store, and there is also the opportunity to host fundraising days. This year Dobbies will also donate the 5p plastic bag charge to its Local Charity Partners instead of to a national charity.

There is now the opportunity too for stores with charity partners to vote to extend the partnership for a second year.

Charities can apply on the Dobbies site.