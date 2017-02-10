Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Dobbies Garden Centres seek local charity partners

Posted by on 10 February 2017 in News
0 Comments
dobbies logo
Dobbies Garden Centres seek local charity partners

Charities have until 4pm on Monday (13th February) to apply to become one of Dobbies’ Local Charity Partners, which sees each Dobbies Garden Centre team up with a local charity.

The Local Charity Partnership runs for nine months of the financial year (March-March), with a three-month break for Dobbies’ National Christmas Charity Partnership.

The partners are encouraged to fundraise as much as possible in store, and there is also the opportunity to host days. This year Dobbies will also donate the 5p plastic bag charge to its Local Charity Partners instead of to a national charity.

There is now the opportunity too for stores with charity partners to vote to extend the partnership for a second year.

Charities can apply on the Dobbies site.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!