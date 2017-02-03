Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Only Grant-Writing Book You’ll Ever Need

Posted by on 3 February 2017 in Books
0 Comments
The Only Grant-Writing Book You’ll Ever Need

The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need

The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need Rating:
List Price: £11.99
Sale Price: £9.47
(as of 01/02/2017 08:14 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 2-3 business days

Product Description

Written by two expert authors who have won millions of dollars in government and foundation grants--....

Details

No features available.

The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need 3.8 out of 5 based on 4 ratings. 3279 user reviews
Books The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need Written by two expert authors who have won millions of dollars in government and foundation grants--.... £11.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51inAsQoGAL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/02/03/grant-writing-book-youll-ever-need/

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!