ChangeStar publishes Charity Events Calendar for 2017

Social change agency ChangeStar has once again pulled together an extensive list of annual fundraising events and awareness days run by UK charities to form the Charity Events Calendar.

The 2017 version will go live on 6 February. It features hundreds of fundraising events, such as marathons, coffee mornings, festivals and telethons, together with awareness campaigns for charities and good causes.

It is designed as a free resource to help promote these key dates and also to help fundraisers and organisations plan ahead.

Redesign

The calendar has been completely redesigned for 2017, with improved search functions allowing users to search by location, event type and charity type. Social sharing buttons encourage users to share details of their favourite charity’s events.

ChangeStar report that charity staff told them that the 2016 version drove “a significant amount of traffic” to their event pages.

Social media buttons enable visitors to share each event on social networks so they can encourage friends to get involved too.

Charities can list up to five events on the calendar at no charge. Alternatively, they can take out a ‘Featured Listing’ or advert on the website.

ChangeStar was founded by Richard Docwra, formerly CE of TW CAT (now On Agency). It partners with clients in fundraising, campaigning, communications, data, consulting and research – across all media channels.

Docwra said of the 2017 Charity Events Calendar:

“Fundraisers can now easily search for events all over the country, with drop-down menus listing location, event type and charity type. They can also print out listings and keep them as a handy reference guide. If the success of last year’s calendar is anything to go by, 2017 looks set to be another big hit, especially with the calendar’s fresh new look and functionality.’

Charities can submit their events and dates to the Charity Events Calendar via calendar@changestar.co.uk.