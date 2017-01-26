£80,000 fund launches to help families with school costs

Action for Children and consultants Turner & Townsend have launched a joint education fund to help families in need across the UK pay for school uniforms, textbooks, and school shoes.

The £80,000 fund will provide grants of up to £50 per family for school essentials. It has been set up through the charity’s partnership with Turner & Townsend, which launched a year ago.

Turner & Townsend announced at the end of last year that it had raised £65,000 for the fund in its first year: 30% above its target. The money was raised through staff participation in a number of fundraising events including sponsored sleep outs, the London – Surrey 100 cycle challenge, and the Great North Run.

Jon White, managing director for Turner & Townsend, said: