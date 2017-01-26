£80,000 fund launches to help families with school costs

Action for Children and consultants Turner & Townsend have launched a joint education fund to help families in need across the UK pay for school uniforms, textbooks, and school shoes.
The £80,000 fund will provide grants of up to £50 per family for school essentials. It has been set up through the charity’s partnership with Turner & Townsend, which launched a year ago.
Turner & Townsend announced at the end of last year that it had raised £65,000 for the fund in its first year: 30% above its target. The money was raised through staff participation in a number of fundraising events including sponsored sleep outs, the London – Surrey 100 cycle challenge, and the Great North Run.
Jon White, managing director for Turner & Townsend, said:
“It’s a huge achievement to have raised £80,000 for Action for Children since we launched our partnership a year ago. We know that more than one in four children in the UK now live in poverty, and this can have long lasting effects on their educational achievements. We’re proud to be helping make a difference to so many lives.”