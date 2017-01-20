Sandara Kelso-Robb is new NI philanthropy CEO

Philanthropy promotion organisation Giving NI has appointed Sandara Kelso-Robb as its new chief executive.

Kelso-Robb takes up her new position following 14 years as Executive Director of the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland. Previously she worked with a range of voluntary sector organisations, mostly in fundraising roles.

She was also instrumental in founding Giving NI which was supported initially by Atlantic Philanthropies and the Lloyds Foundation. She has a keen interest in the theory and practice of giving, having completed a MSc in Executive Leadership. Her degree dissertation was entitled ‘The development of infrastructure to support philanthropy in Northern Ireland.’

Kelso-Robb also co-founded N Ireland’s first Giving Circle and plays a key role in championing philanthropy to other potential donors via publications, speaking engagements and promotional opportunities. She was an ambassador for the Give More Campaign and volunteers in a wide range of philanthropy education initiatives.