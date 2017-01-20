End of month deadline for UK Aid Match

The deadline for applications to UK Aid Match is in less than a fortnight: 31st January.

The Department for International Development’s UK Aid Match matches public donations to charity appeals that work on international development issues, and seeks to support the Global Goals for Sustainable Development by financing civil society projects focusing on poverty reduction in developing countries. It also aims to provide opportunities for the UK public to engage with international development issues and have a say in how a portion of the international development budget is spent.

While it accepts all applications that tackle poverty by addressing the Global Goals, it is particularly interested in proposals with a focus on the following areas:

addressing the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition among children under 5 years and adolescent girls and women of reproductive age (including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding).

supporting DFID’s commitment to enable 24 million additional women and girls to gain access to family planning between 2012 and 2020, using rights-based, voluntary approaches

supporting the UK’s commitment to work together to stamp out modern slavery worldwide

To be eligible, organisations must be:

based in the UK

not-for-profit

working to reduce poverty in developing countries (full list of eligible countries)

planning to run a public appeal to raise at least £100,000

Applicants will need to demonstrate that:

they are able to deliver poverty reduction projects which achieve development results representing good value for money

their appeal communications will provide at least 400,000 opportunities to view

A concept note must be completed and sent to ukaidmatch@dfid.gov.uk by 5pm on 31st January 2017. The full timetable for UK Aid Match funding rounds is available via the .gov.uk site.