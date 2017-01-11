Oxfam app aims to bring supporters closer

Oxfam has launched an app aimed at making its work more transparent for supporters and giving them more control over their donations.

My Oxfam is available free of charge for IoS and Android on the Apple Store and Google Play, and will let users dial up or down the amount they wish to donate and manage how the charity contacts them. It will also provide real-life stories, live updates on emergencies, and video messages from Oxfam staff on the ground.

When there is a humanitarian emergency, supporters will be able to follow the situation in real time starting with an alert and moving through to video diaries from Oxfam staff on the ground and updates long after the initial response has finished.

Through the app’s ‘Support Now’ dial, supporters can increase or decrease the amount they give, controlling the amount of their monthly gift, or enabling them to make a one-off donation to Oxfam’s work or to a particular humanitarian appeal via card, PayPal, SMS or direct debit.

My Oxfam keeps a running tab of how much a supporter has given and by what method, including any sponsorships or fundraising and any online shop purchases. It also includes access to Oxfam’s online shop and will show when a shop has sold an item that the individual had donated.

Paul Vanags, Oxfam’s head of public fundraising, said: