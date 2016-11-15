Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Ministry of Defence announces £2m programme for veteran support

Posted by on 15 November 2016 in News
The Ministry of Defence’s Covenant Fund is to award and a group of other charities £2m for a new veteran support programme.

The £2 million Veterans Gateway programme will launch in the first half of next year and will help veterans find and access advice and support on a broad range of issues, including healthcare and housing. The Royal British Legion will work with Combat Stress, SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, Connect Assist and Poppyscotland to deliver it.

The service will aim to provide veterans, regardless of age or location, with an easy point of contact for advice and help in accessing public, private and charitable services through a 24/7 phone number, a dedicated website and a mobile app.

The £2m was set aside from the £10m a year Covenant Fund as part of the Armed Forces Covenant, which the Government introduced under the Armed Forces Act 2011 “to recognise sacrifices made by the armed forces, and to work with businesses, local authorities, charities and community organisations to support the forces through services, policy and projects”. It was designed to ensure service personnel are not disadvantaged by their service. The Covenant Fund is supported by LIBOR fines.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:

“On leaving the armed forces, the overwhelming majority of our veterans move well to civilian life but the assistance can vary depending on where they live. By setting up and this single point of access we’ll make sure that it is easier for former service personnel to get the support they need to buy a house, access medical care or get a job. It’s right that our veterans, to whom we owe so much, get the assistance they need easily and when they need it.”

Information on how to apply to the Covenant Fund can be found on the .gov.uk site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

  • This service already exists in the form of “Forces Online”. It can be found here. https://www.forcesonline.org.uk. It is a work in progress that has been going on for over 3 years, and is a Veterans referral/signposting facility for directing them to the services they need. Duplication of this service is going to cause a multitude of problems!

