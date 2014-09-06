Every little helps – Tesco tops up staff fundraising by 20%

Do any of your supporters work for Tesco? Do they take part in fundraising for you? If so, they could raise an extra 20% for you, at no extra cost to them.

According to Tesco, “all Tesco colleagues may apply to the Tesco Charity Trust for 20% top-up on their personal fundraising”.

So, it’s not just the big national charity partner that can benefit in this way. Tesco does of course automatically top-up staff fundraising for its partner charity and for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. But any charity, including small and local charities, can benefit from Tesco staff members’ fundraising activities in this way.

How? First, remind them about the opportunity in your supporter news letters or via your Facebook page.

Secondly, tell them how to do it. Tesco’s advice is: “Colleagues wishing to apply for 20% top-up should email charity.enquiries@uk.tesco.com“.

You can find out about Tesco’s various methods of charitable support from its supporting local communities page.