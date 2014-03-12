Charity offers free property space to charities and voluntary groups

Charities looking for offices and storage space can now access a growing range of workspaces for free, thanks to Centric Community Projects, a charity based in Milton Keynes.

The charity acts as a clearing hub for unused commercial property and makes it available to a range of not-for-profit organisations.

What property is available?

Centric Community Projects offers workspace, offices, storage, training/meeting rooms in various places across the UK to eligible organisations. There is no charge to acquire them or use them.

Organisations can use them for their charitable activities, whether that is admin, office work, training, or storage.

Who is eligible for free office space?

CCP’s space is available to:

Charities

Community Interest Companies

Sports clubs

Not-for-profit organisations

Community groups

Artists

Business startups by unemployed, disabled or disadvantaged people

Why free?

CCP is able to provide these workspaces because landlords donate their empty commercial offices and buildings to them, rather than leave them unused.

Really free?

CCP say that the spaces it offers are available on six-monthly rolling licences. At the end of the initial six month licence another is granted if the building is not required by the landlord for a commercial tenant.

There is no rent, rates or utility bills to pay when occupying a CCP venue. However, organisations wishing to install services such as a phone line or wif-fi connection would have to do so at their own cost.

New buildings are added to the list of those available throughout the year.

Contact Charlotte Russo, Charity Co-ordinator at Centric Community Projects for details.

