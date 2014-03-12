Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity offers free property space to charities and voluntary groups

Charities looking for offices and storage space can now access a growing range of workspaces for free, thanks to Centric Community Projects, a charity based in Milton Keynes.

The charity acts as a clearing hub for unused commercial property and makes it available to a range of not-for-profit organisations.

What property is available?

Centric Community Projects offers workspace, offices, storage, training/meeting rooms in various places across the UK to eligible organisations. There is no charge to acquire them or use them.

Organisations can use them for their charitable activities, whether that is admin, office work, training, or storage.

Who is eligible for free office space?

CCP’s space is available to:

  • Charities
  • Community Interest Companies
  • Sports clubs
  • Not-for-profit organisations
  • Community groups
  • Artists
  • Business startups by unemployed, disabled or disadvantaged people

Why free?

CCP is able to provide these workspaces because landlords donate their empty commercial offices and buildings to them, rather than leave them unused.

Really free?

CCP say that the spaces it offers are available on six-monthly rolling licences. At the end of the initial six month licence another is granted if the building is not required by the landlord for a commercial tenant.

There is no rent, rates or utility bills to pay when occupying a CCP venue. However, organisations wishing to install services such as a phone line or wif-fi connection would have to do so at their own cost.

New buildings are added to the list of those available throughout the year.

Contact Charlotte Russo, Charity Co-ordinator at Centric Community Projects for details.

  • Centric Projects have announced another property available:

    ————————–

    We have a retail unit in Hinckley, Station Road, Leicestershire, LE10 1AW for Charities to use FREE of charge.There is no rent, rates or utility bills to pay.

    You can use this as a shop, retail warehouse, professional and retail services, showrooms, domestic hire shops, training, meeting rooms or for office use.

    This unit is

    * Internal Width 24ft by 7.4m

    * Internal Depth 34ft 10.3m

    * Ground Floor 756 Sq ft 70.2 sq m

    * Lower Retail Storage 531sq ft 49.3 sq m

    * Total 1287 sq ft 119.5sq m

    This is on a rolling three year rolling licence. If you are interested please call us on 01908667750.

  • Ley Osm

    Any space close to town? We want to host a donation based exhibition of art for young girls’s education from a village. I just stumble on this right now.

    • You’ll have to contact Centric Community Projects themselves to ask about this. They probably don’t check the comments under a news item from three years ago.

