Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

An alternative approach to direct mail

Posted by on 5 October 2007 in Blogs
4 Comments
An alternative approach to direct mail

I’ve recently come back from my hols (French Riviera – Nice – as you ask). Mostly I read non-fiction because there is just so much to know about the world but when I am on the beach I succumb to my guilty pleasure, which is as sub-genre of science-fiction called alterative history (or ‘allohistory’ if you’re trying to sound intellectual about it) – stories set in Nazi-occupied Britain or America where the South won the Civil War, that kind of stuff.

My AH book this year was called ‘Unnatural History’ and was set in an England where the Victorian era hadn’t ended and the British Empire still ruled the world. The hero was a Moorcock-inspired Jerry Cornelius-style dandy called Ulysses Quicksilver.

I won’t go into the plot, which is hardly relevant to this post (and wasn’t all that good anyway), but I will refer you to a paragraph on p202 that shows the ubiquity of DM as a fundraising method, even in parallel universes.

‘Scattered across the desk were various pieces of the last few days’ post. They included a letter from the firm of Mephisto, Fanshaw and Screwtape, an invitation to join the maiden voyage of a new sub-ocean liner, and something from the Cats Protection League asking for Quicksilver’s support.’

1,392 total views, 1 views today

Ian MacQuillin is the founder and director of Rogare, the fundraising think tank at Plymouth University's Centre for Sustainable Philanthropy. He has worked in fundraising since 2001 as editor of Professional Fundraising (2001-2006), account director at TurnerPR (2006-2009) and head of communications at the Public Fundraising Regulatory Association (2009-2013).

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.
  • admin

    I’ve always enjoyed spotting references to fundraising or fundraisers in novels. I’m always surprised though that they are so few – or is that a comment on the kind of novels I read?

    There are precious few books *about* fundraising itself – Helen Fielding’s ‘Cause Celeb’ is about the only one that springs to mind. Anyone care to mention any others?

  • Ian MacQuillin

    There was that sitcom about four or five years ago called Mr Charity with Stephen Tompkison. Wasn’t very good but episode four had the memorable title: ‘You and whose Tsunami?’

    There is definitely a good novel to be written about fundraising at some point. If it were ever done, I wonder how many of the ficitional characters we might recognise as being based on real people.

  • admin

    Yes, I dutifully watched some of the first episode and then gave up.

    You’re right about the big fundraising novel. Done with humour (and a big libel defence fund for all those who thought they recognised themselves in it), it could well prove a mainstream hit.

  • Pingback: OPINION: The lobbying bill and the FPS – a counterfactual | Critical Fundraising()

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />