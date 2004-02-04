NCH secures sole charity partnership with Nectar

Loyalty Management UK (LMUK), the company behind the Nectar loyalty card, has chosen children’s charity NCH as its sole charity

partner for the Nectar rewards programme.

NCH was selected by LMUK following an online survey which revealed that children’s charities were the most popular amongst Nectar collectors.

With immediate effect, Nectar collectors can donate their points to NCH. Nectar points donated will contribute to two specific projects, ‘More Than Words’ and ‘Big Days Out’. Nectar collectors can nominate their favoured NCH project when they call the Nectar rewards hotline to donate their points. A minimum of 250 points can be donated and any multiple of 250 points thereafter. For every 250 points

donated, Nectar will contribute £1.25 to the Nectar Children in Our Community projects.

Previous charity beneficiaries of Nectar include Free Kicks, Future Forests, NSPCC, British Red Cross, and Tommy’s. Nectar was unable to disclose how much had been raised for these charities.

