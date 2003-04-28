Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Dickens £10 note to cease to be legal tender from August 2003

Posted by on 28 April 2003 in News
The Bank of England has announced that it is to withdraw from circulation the older style £10 notes featuring a portrait of Charles Dickens.

From 31 July 2003 these notes will no longer be legal tender. This means that they will not be widely accepted in retail outlets after this date. They will therefore not be much use to charities who receive them in collecting tins or at charity shops.

Most banks, building societies, and Post Offices will continue to accept the Dickens £10 notes for several months after the end of July. However, this will be at the discretion of the individual institution.

If you find yourself with one of these notes in the future you will always be able to exchange it at the Bank of England, but you will need to make an appointment to do so.

The note is succeeded by the new style £10 note with a portrait of Charles Darwin.

There are over 600 million £10 notes in circulation of which around 135 million are Dickens notes.

