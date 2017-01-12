GoFundMe acquires online charitable giving site CrowdRise

‘Social fundraising platform’ GoFundMe has expanded further into the area of online charitable giving by acquiring Crowdrise, the US online fundraising platform for charities.

CrowdRise will now focus on fundraising for charities, while those wishing to fundraise for individuals will be directed to GoFundMe. The CrowdRise brand will be retained.

About CrowdRise

CrowdRise was founded in 2010, the same year as GoFundMe, by actor and activist Edward Norton, producer and activist Shauna Robertson, and Robert and Jeffrey Wolfe. With over 1 million members and 20,000 charities on the platform, CrowdRise has handled over $500 million in donations for non-profit organisations.

During the same period GoFundMe has attracted 25 million users and has raised $3 billion for nonprofits.

CrowdRise has developed a reputation for handling the charity fundraising elements for many of the top endurance events in the US, including the Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon, Chicago Marathon, Ironman and Tough Mudder. It is also used by participants in many other small and medium size events.

CrowdRise’s charity partners in the US include American Cancer Society, Red Cross, UNICEF and Free the Children. It also services the charitable donation layer for some of the largest event registration platforms such as Active Network and Eventbrite.

Its media partners include CNN and the Huffington Post, and it works with many corporations including Revlon, Allstate, Viacom and Quicken Loans to support their staff and customers’ fundraising activities.

GoFundMe’s CEO Rob Solomon said:

“There is a perfect synergy between GoFundMe’s brand of person to person social fundraising and CrowdRise’s expertise in fundraising for charities through peer-to-peer, race events and corporate campaigns. “GoFundMe aims to be the giving layer of the Internet. By joining forces with CrowdRise, we can offer both people and organisations the right fundraising strategy for any sort of cause they care passionately about.”

CrowdRise co-founder Edward Norton said of the acquisition:

“We share the same conviction that there needs to be a platform specific to people’s passion to support causes just as much as there are platforms for their social lives, their business lives, and anything else. GoFundMe has built one of the most powerful tools for social good ever and we are so psyched to join forces with them.”

Earlier this month GoFundMe confirmed that it was expanding into the UK and Europe.

