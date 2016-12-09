FSI to host Twitter fundraising chat on Local Charities Day

The Foundation for Social Improvement (FSI) is running a lunchtime Twitter Q&A with an expert panel of fundraisers as part of Local Charities Day.

The two-hour chat takes place on 16 December from 1pm to 3pm. The panel will do their best to answer any fundraising question, especially from small charities.

The inaugural Local Charities Day is being supported by the Office for Civil Society.

How to take part in #AskTheFundraiser?

Charities can submit questions from now until 16th December, by tweeting @TheFSI and using the #AskTheFundraiser hashtag.

Pauline Broomhead, CEO at the FSI explained:

“Our Trends research shows that small charities are busier than ever. We hope that by running this lunchtime Twitter Q&A we are able to share our fundraising knowledge with those who might not have time to attend training. “We want to support small, local charities on Local Charities Day so we are encouraging them to send in questions for our experts to answer.”

The FSI is also running 20 free webinars about fundraising on Local Charities Day. They take place before work, at lunchtime and after work.

Rob Wilson MP, the Minister for Civil Society said:

“Local Charities Day on December 16 will give us all a chance to celebrate the fantastic work being done by small, local charities across the whole country. Their dedication and hard work deserves to be recognised and I hope people everywhere show their support both in the lead up and on the day.”

