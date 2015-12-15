6 advent calendars for fundraisers in 2015

The advent calendar is the perfect chance to share a series of fundraising ideas, thank you’s, or how to tips. Here is a selection of this year’s crop.

1. SOFII and inspirational fundraising

SOFII, the Showcase of Fundraising Inspiration and Innovation, is offering a Fundraising Inspiration Advent Calendar.

Each day you will find one of its many fundraising campaign stories and examples showcased.

2. Management Centre and Santa’s Big Strategic Ideas

The Management Centre is offering Santa’s Big Strategic Ideas in the run-up to Christmas.

“This Christmas”, they said, “we wanted to share 12 Big Strategic Ideas (as used by Santa) to help you and your organisation achieve all your goals throughout the festive season and onwards”.

Just click on each one to open the window into Santa’s ideas.

3. John Popham and Social Media for Social Good

Here’s one more from last year. Digital storyteller John Popham shared his Social Media for Social Good Advent Calendar, full of daily tips on how to make the most of digital.

4. Evening Standard and 12 Days of Christmas for #GivetoGOSH

The Evening Standard is inviting its readers to support its Christmas charity appeal in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital over 12 days. Each day a different celebrity will promote the appeal.

5. City Philanthropy and 25 inspirational stories

City Philanthropy is sharing 25 inspirational stories about giving from its archive for 2015. The ‘window’ for each story is a quotation with a link for further information.

6. WCRF and #25for25

World Cancer Research Fund is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a #25for25 advent calendar of messages throughout December, including tips on fundraising.

No. 15 on our #25for25 advent calendar – an environmentally-friendly way of raising money! https://t.co/PTT1fPfh2i pic.twitter.com/xIqOkc6gPm — WCRF UK (@WCRF_UK) December 15, 2015

Main image: advent calendar by Ksenia Lokko on Shutterstock.com

