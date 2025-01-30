About this book Author Nathan Chappell and Scott Rosenkrans EAN/UPC 139431664X Date of publication 1 July 2025 Format Hardcover Edition 1 Publisher Wiley

Nonprofit AI

A Comprehensive Guide to Implementing Artificial Intelligence for Social Good

Nathan Chappell and Scott Rosenkrans provide a hands-on roadmap to implement Artificial Intelligence in your nonprofit organisation.

In Nonprofit AI: A Comprehensive Guide to Implementing Artificial Intelligence for Social Good, a team of veteran artificial intelligence (AI) experts from the nonprofit sector delivers an insightful and practical overview of how purpose-driven organizations can use AI to increase their impact and advance their missions. The authors offer an all-encompassing guide to understanding the promise and peril of implementing AI in the nonprofit sector, addressing both the theoretical and hands-on aspects of this necessary transformation.

The book provides you with case studies, practical tools, ethical frameworks and templates you can use to address the challenges of AI adoption – including ethical limitations – head-on. It draws on the authors’ thirty years of combined experience in the nonprofit industry to help you equip your nonprofit stakeholders with the knowledge and tools they need to successfully navigate the AI revolution.

You’ll also find: