Author Dr Alison Body Date of publication 18 October 2024 Publisher Policy Press

Children as Change Makers: Unleashing Children’s Real Philanthropic Power

How can we help children make a difference, allowing them to shape their communities, locally and globally? Drawing on a rich blend of academic research and case studies, Alison Body critically examines societal structures, including education, communities and cultural narratives, that shape children’s understanding of active, philanthropic citizenship.

Children as Change-Makers calls for a reimagining of philanthropy as a form of participatory citizenship, advocating for a philanthropic ecosystem framed by justice, solidarity and collective action. It serves as a roadmap for all stakeholders – from individuals to institutions – to empower children as agents of positive social change, fostering a more just world for generations to come.

Dr Body said on LinkedIn:

“it is a book which brings together over 20 years of working in partnership with children and youth on participation and rights, as well as over a decade of research concerning charities, philanthropy and children’s voices. It also draws together global case studies and interviews with over 40 leaders and advocates of social justice philanthropy.”

She believes the opening paragraph sets the right tone.

“In a world both fraught with challenges and rich in opportunities, which relies on the collective action of its citizens to positively progress, a group of powerful philanthropic actors who can help to achieve transformative change have been consistently overlooked: our children.”

She added:

“The book calls for a reimagining of philanthropy – one grounded in justice, solidarity, and collective action. It’s a call to empower the next generation as true agents of change, contributing to a more just and compassionate world.”

The book will be published in paperback and as for Kindle.

About Alison Body

Dr Alison Body is a Lecturer with the Centre for Philanthropy, in the School of Social Policy, Sociology and Social Research, at the University of Kent. Previously, she was a CEO of a leading children’s charity.

Reviews

“This much-needed and very timely book is academically astute, practically informed and – crucially – conveys brilliantly the author’s absolute passion and commitment to recognising children’s interests and power as philanthropic citizens.”

Andrew Peterson, University of Birmingham