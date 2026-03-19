Cyber security firm NCC Group to help safeguard Red Nose Day for a 14th year Design-Yer Nose for Red Nose Day 2026

Cyber security firm NCC Group will once again act as Comic Relief’s trusted technology partner in support of this year’s Red Nose Day, which takes place tomorrow.

The company supports Comic Relief throughout the year: protect the charity while it handles a surge in giving like the £34 million donated in a single day in 2025 takes constant effort.

NCC Group ensures the charity’s digital infrastructure remains secure and resilient in order to maintain donor trust and privacy, including outside the surges of activity and attention. Throughout the year NCC Group provides continuous security testing, assurance, and specialist expertise to protect Comic Relief’s extensive digital platform.

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Streaming live on YouTube

This year’s campaign also marks the first time the BBC has ever live‑streamed Red Nose Day on YouTube, expanding the reach of the night of TV to new digital‑first audiences.

The channel is featuring four digital creators – Ayamé, Sarel, Specs Gonzalez and Victor Kunda – who have been given two weeks in which to form a brand‑new band from scratch, with their journey culminating in a live performance on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 20 March.

Their experiences from first rehearsal to live performance are featured in a three‑part YouTube series, designed to “build connection, reach new audiences and inspire donations through authentic, personality‑driven content”.

JustGiving is helping to handle the donations from this element of the campaign, and across Red Nose Day’s activities.





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Online risks for charities

The threat to charities online is significant. The UK Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025 reported that nearly a third (30%) of UK charities had experienced a cyber-security breach or attack in the preceding 12 months.

The report noted that the average cost of a disruptive breach for a charity, at £8,690, was more than double that experienced by businesses (£3,550).

Chris Brown, UK Market Leader at NCC Group, commented:

“Comic Relief’s national visibility and year‑round work places unique demands on the charity’s digital infrastructure… Over 14 years of partnership, we’ve seen first-hand the scale and impact of Comic Relief’s mission, and we’re committed to providing the expertise and assurance needed to help protect its platforms”.

