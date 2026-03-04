Cancer Research UK’s £400mn philanthropy Campaign reaches £250mn stage Image: CRUK

Cancer Research’s flagship £400 million philanthropy campaign ‘More Research, Less Cancer’ has now raised over £250 million, just two years after its public launch.

According to the charity, this milestone cements the campaign’s status as “the largest philanthropic effort ever undertaken by a UK charity”, intended to boost cancer research that will drive earlier and more effective prevention, detection, and treatment.

Since its launch in February 2024, the campaign has mobilised thousands of supporters, from individuals to global foundations, who share a bold vision for accelerating breakthroughs. Donors include The Chris Banton Foundation, The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, the Garfield Weston Foundation, and the Oak Foundation, among many others. The campaign has also secured several high-value legacy pledges.

Advertisement

Tangible impact already

The funds are already translating into tangible impact, such as supporting scientists at the Francis Crick Institute to understand the fundamental biology of cancer, including a clinical trial testing a new compound targeting faulty RAS genes.

In addition the charity’s translational arm, Cancer Research Horizons, has been propelled by philanthropy, supporting over 90 start-ups, attracting over £3.4 billion in additional investment, and bringing 14 drugs to market.

A £10 million commitment from the Garfield Weston Foundation has strengthened the Seed Fund, backing ventures developing gene therapies and AI tools for earlier detection.

Progress for children

The campaign is also dedicated to accelerating progress for children and young people, building a research strategy focused on more effective and less toxic treatments to improve survival and quality of life, as well as investing in the next generation of scientists.

Michelle Mitchell OBE, Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, stated:

“Reaching £250 million is a significant milestone that reflects the commitment of our supporters and the momentum behind discovery science, innovation and trials. Continued partnership and support will help ensure breakthroughs reach people sooner—we’re incredibly grateful to every donor whose generosity is helping to save and improve lives.”

Cancer Research UK is now focused on the next phase of the campaign, which includes growing its philanthropic community and securing new partnerships to reach its £400 million target.



WATCH: More Research Less Cancer

Click here to accept Marketing cookies and load this content