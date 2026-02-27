Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

Charity Commission updates its emergency appeal guidance (CC40)

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 27 February 2026 | News

Emergency response, treat as urgent. Stamped text on a fundraising appeal envelope.
Photo: Howard Lake

The Charity Commission has released updated guidance on its CC40 guide on running and supporting charitable emergency appeals, with a focus on making the advice more accessible and specifically tailored for charities.

The advice is published for charities in England and Wales. It recommends existing charities’s leadership first assess their capacity and legal aims. Trustees must ensure emergency work falls within the charity’s established purposes. If a charity lacks the expertise or presence for direct relief, the guidance strongly recommends focusing on fundraising to pass funds to a better-placed organisation, while carrying out due diligence checks. This approach avoids duplication and ensures a faster, more effective response.

Planning is essential for swift action. Charities are urged to have contingency plans in place, which must include clearly setting out the appeal’s terms.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Critically, all appeals must clearly state a secondary purpose. This is a legal requirement that explains how donations will be used if the appeal raises too much or too little, or if the original purpose cannot be achieved.

The guidance also stresses the importance of transparency, advising charities to keep the public informed on the appeal’s progress and how funds are being used.

Charity emergency appeals: starting, running and supporting charitable emergency appeals (CC40) is published by the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
19 February 2014

Charity Commission advises on how to give to UK flood appeals
12 August 2022

Commission clarifies charities’ responsibilities in dealing with bullying & harassment
11 September 2023

Charities launch emergency appeals in reponse to Moroccan earthquake
13 October 2023

Charities launch Israel & Gaza fundraising appeals

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon