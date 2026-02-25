Royal Osteoporosis Society receives £1 million donation Photo: Royal Osteoporosis Society

The Royal Osteoporosis Society has received a record £1 million donation from global investor Dale W. Wood.

The donation from the philanthropist and entrepreneur is designed to help support the charity’s ambitious mission to beat osteoporosis. It is the largest gift ever received by the charity, which was founded 40 years ago.

Wood’s income has been achieved through his firm Dale Ventures which he founded and of which he is now chairman. It invests in a wide range of global companies across the finance, technology, real estate and consumer sectors, and has stakes in UK-based tech firms.

The charity contends that “osteoporosis is one of the most urgent public health crises of the modern era with half of women and 1 in 5 men aged over 50 likely to break a bone due to their low bone density”.

The gift will help the ROS to strengthen early diagnosis, expand and enhance its support services, and help prevent thousands of avoidable fractures in the years ahead.

The Society will use it to launch new initiatives to improve early diagnosis, prevention and widen access to high-quality treatment and care. This will include AI and digital tools to make support easier to access.

The funding will also help the charity warn people who are at greater risk of devastating fractures, with a particular focus on people from deprived areas who are at greater risk of multiple fractures, longer hospital stays and premature death.

A spokesperson for Dale Ventures said:

“Dale’s ambition is that, by working together, we can enable new developments and innovations that strengthen the support and care available to people affected by osteoporosis and raise awareness of this ‘silent’ condition across the nation. We know that his gift will support the delivery of much needed help, guidance and reassurance for those living with osteoporosis and thoroughly deserving of the best treatment and care possible.”

Craig Jones, CEO of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, thanked Dale W Wood for his gift, saying:

“We are incredibly grateful to Dale for recognising the scale of the opportunity to transform bone health in the UK. Dale’s gift will be a powerful catalyst in accelerating and expanding our work nationwide. Today, two-thirds of people with osteoporosis are missing out on safe, effective medication, leaving them vulnerable to fractures which can steal their independence and threaten their lives. With Dale’s help, we’ll give tens of thousands of people back their lives and their futures”.

Great British Bone Check

Osteoporosis is common, treatable, and often preventable, but only if people know their risk. The ROS has developed the Great British Bone Check. It is a free, three‑minute online risk checker designed to help people understand whether they might be vulnerable to osteoporosis.