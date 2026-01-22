Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

GSK Community Health Programme 2026 funding recipients announced

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 22 January 2026 | News

Community is strength. Large red poster on the side of a building.
Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

Ten health and care charities have been selected to join the GSK Community Health programme supporting very small charities tackling health inequalities, delivered in partnership with The King’s Fund.

The programme will provide funding and support to community-based organisations working to improve the health of some of the most disadvantaged communities in the UK.

The successful charities, all with an annual income of between £20,000 and £150,000, were selected from almost 230 applications. They will each receive £10,000 in unrestricted funding from GSK, plus a place on the popular leadership programme worth an additional £5,000, delivered by health and care charity The King’s Fund.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

GSK Community Health programme

The GSK Community Health programme is now in its second year, building on GSK’s nearly 30-year partnership with The King’s Fund. Together, they also deliver the GSK IMPACT Awards which recognises small and medium-sized charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing across the UK.

Small charities tackling health inequalities

Health inequalities are avoidable and systematic differences that include access to health care, quality and experience of care, life expectancy, and wider factors such as environment and housing. There are stark gaps in health between the least and most deprived areas in the UK, with the cost-of-living squeeze and rising poverty also impacting many people’s health.

A considerable amount of the work to tackle health inequalities is carried out by very small charities working with their communities. These organisations can find it hard to access unrestricted funding and support for their leaders, particularly in the current economic climate, which has resulted in huge pressures on funding.

10 charities

The 10 successful charities are:

Lisa Weaks, Senior Associate at The King’s Fund, said:

“Despite facing an incredibly challenging financial climate and increasing pressure to do more with less, local charity leaders and their teams continue to deliver life-changing services that improve health and wellbeing for some of the most vulnerable people in their communities, tackling deep-rooted health inequalities. With access to funding and leadership support often limited, offering these charities a place on our leadership programme is a chance to invest in their aspirations, helping leaders build the skills and confidence they need to grow their impact. We’re excited to work alongside them and learn from their experiences.’”

Commenting on the programme, Stephanie Dean, Director of Programmes, Charitable Investments at GSK, said that their collaboration with The King’s Fund reflects their core commitment to work alongside communities to understand and tackle health inequalities. She added:

“By offering both vital funding and leadership development, we empower these small, yet highly impactful charities to continue their essential work. It’s a privilege to support their efforts in bringing about real, positive change for the health and wellbeing of communities in some of the UK’s most deprived areas.”

Related posts

1 July 2021

A new fund accompanies the 2022 GSK IMPACT Awards
20 November 2025

Funding opportunities in November 2025 #2
UK Fundraising
6 February 2020

NI foundation will increase giving
UK Fundraising
19 March 2020

COVID-19: Martin Lewis offers £1m fund for small and local charities

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon