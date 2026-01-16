Wellbeing fund for those working in tech justice Image: technology for good, by Howard Lake, with Bing AI.

As it prepares to close, Catalyst is reopening its wellbeing support bursary fund to a wider audience.

It offers up to £300 per person for mental and emotional health support. Originally available only to people in its network, it has now expanded it to anyone working in tech justice “to help resource your care, not just your output, so you can continue the work for the long haul”.

The fund, which holds a total of £6,000, was created to recognise the overwhelming demands of both work and life. The bursary was created to align with Catalyst’s values of love and equity and was reopened “in light of the 2024 racist riots and the continued rise of violence and unjust political decisions targeting racialised and minoritised people globally”.

Applications for up to £300 are processed on a rolling basis and are open to both new and previous applicants.

The Wellbeing support bursary fund will close on Friday 20th January 2026, or when the £6,000 is depleted, whichever comes sooner.

Applicants are advised that the payments may be considered taxable and should seek professional accounting advice.