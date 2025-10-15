WWF offers £100k to transform 10 UK primary schools’ outdoor spaces Pupils and staff at Evelyn Community Primary School in Prescot, Merseyside, on 16th July, 2025, take part in WWF’s Happy By Nature schools programme – helping children get their daily dose of nature through learning and play. Photo: © Nathan O’Brien / WWF-UK

WWF has launched the Happy By Nature Fund, providing 10 UK schools with a grant worth £10,000 each to bring nature to their outdoor spaces.

All state-funded infant, junior and primary schools in the UK can apply for the grants until 9 November via the Happy By Nature hub.

The 10 grants are intended as pilot grants. They are designed to bring nature into everyday learning and play in schools, whether that is greening a playground, creating a nature zone, or enhancing outdoor learning areas.

In applying schools will need to demonstrate:

Commitment to complete the project between December 2025 and December 2026

A current lack of quality green outdoor space

Strong senior leadership support for the project

Whole-school commitment to pupil involvement in the project

WWF will also be working with each school to make sure their outdoor spaces meet their unique needs, and providing expert advice, support and training for staff with Learning Through Landscapes to help create green spaces that last.

WWF is launching these grants nationally following a successful pilot project in Leicester earlier this year, where funds were used to improve outdoor spaces and bring nature into learning and play in schools across the city.

Jon Turner, Head of Education and Families at WWF-UK said:

"Every child deserves to experience the joy and benefits of nature as part of daily school life, but many schools are struggling to provide it. "Starting with the schools that need it most, the Happy By Nature fund, along with expert guidance from Learning Through Landscapes, aims to empower schools to transform their outdoor spaces and bring nature to every child, every day."

Nature-based learning for all UK schools

Aiming to bring nature to 1 million children by 2028, WWF-UK is providing every school in the UK with access to free toolkits and practical guidance to improve nature-based learning and play via the Happy By Nature Hub.

Happy By Nature has already launched in the classroom with the first in a series of live lessons hosted by wildlife presenter and WWF Ambassador Steve Backshall.

Matt Robinson, CEO of Learning through Landscapes, said:

“We understand the challenges educators face in supporting pupils to connect with nature. We work to involve pupils in designing and developing quality, nature-rich spaces, while building teacher confidence through training and support. This ensures that it’s not just the green spaces that thrive, but the whole school. We’re delighted to be partnering with WWF-UK to deliver the Happy By Nature fund, embedding nature-based play in schools to support children’s wellbeing and development.”