Wrap Up campaign aims for more coats and warm clothing than ever

Aid agency Human Appeal is marking the 10th anniversary of its Winter collection of warm clothing by aiming to collect the largest volume of items to date.

Human Appeal’s national Wrap Up campaign involves collecting and delivering coats and warm clothing to vulnerable communities in need to help them stay warm this winter.

Launched 10 years ago, this year’s Wrap Up will run from 6th October until 3rd November. It takes places across major UK cities: Glasgow, Bradford, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham, the Black Country, Luton and London. You might have seen them at this time of year at mainline stations and Tube stations.

This year it aims to collect 10,000 coats and 30,000 winter clothing items (scarves, gloves, hats, and jumpers). This will build on its record results achieved in 2024: 7,012 coats and 18,532 winter clothing items.

Donated warm Winter clothes are donated to communities in need.

Wrap Up will take place in partnership with Human Appeal’s partners SafeStore, Hands On London, Network Rail and Bag2Charity.

Winter clothing that is received will be distributed among Human Appeal’s network of charities to support people experiencing homelessness, refugees, asylum seekers, victims of domestic abuse and children facing hardship.

Razwan Faraz, Human Appeal’s Associate Director of UK Fundraising, said:

“For many of us, winter is a time of togetherness and celebration as we look ahead to the coming year. However, as many people across the UK continue to experience hardship, particularly those facing homelessness or seeking asylum, winter can be a time of fear. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of our annual Wrap Up campaign we encourage the public to donate what they can, to spread a message of unity and care with those less fortunate this winter.”