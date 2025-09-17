Virtual lineup for International Fundraising Congress will be free to access

CFRE Spotlight Kimberly Vann, CFRE. Lead with purpose.

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 17 September 2025 | News

IFC 2024 opening plenary
IFC 2024 opening plenary. Photo: Resource Alliance and Chris Cooper/ ShotAway/ www.ShotAway.com/

The hybrid track of next month’s International Fundraising Congress in the Netherlands has been announced, and for the first time the sessions will be available at no charge.

The programme for IFC Online, the hybrid lineup for the International Fundraising Congress (IFC), offers a condensed version of the in-person IFC experience, which runs for three days, or four for those who attend the masterclasses.

Delegates from around the world will be able to attend selected sessions online as they happen live, joining in and interacting with speakers and in-person delegates.

The programme for IFC Online is curated to explore an array of topics through a practical lens. In addition to live and on-demand workshops, participants experience the livestream of both the opening and closing keynotes. These are plenaries, attended by all the in-person delegates and are often powerful, inspirational presentations.

In addition to the keynotes, online delegates will have access to workshops on legacy fundraising, donor potential, online influencers, impact investing, e-commerce, and more.

If you can’t attend all the sessions live, delegates to IFC Online will be able to watch them on-demand through to the end of the congress.

IFC Online has been running since 2020 and this is the first time it has been made available for free. To date it has cost £150 to access.

IFC Online. A 2d mockup of a printed ticket. Sign up free. 15-17 October 2025. Programme out now. White ticket on a blue and purple background.
Image: Resource Alliance

About the International Fundraising Congress

The International Fundraising Congress will take place in Noordwijkerhout in the Netherlands from 14-17 October, with an expected 800 delegates from over 70 countries at the in-person event and “thousands more online”. You can still register to attend in person.

Registration button on Resource Alliance's website for IFC Online, with the price being 'Complimentary'
IFC Online is free/complimentary in 2025.


Ruby Chadwick, Director of Programmes at the Resource Alliance, said of IFC Online and the decision to make it free of charge:

“Our community spans the four corners of the world. The online sessions have been chosen to reflect the diverse needs of fundraisers, campaigners, activists, and changemakers working in very different global contexts. From achieving breakthrough success with limited resources to showcasing the potential of impact investment for sustainable change, the programme has been shaped to support people no matter their cause or area of work.

“In response to the growing challenges faced by fundraisers worldwide to continue their work, we have placed a renewed focus on equity and accessibility.

“It is thanks to the support of our event partners Fundraise Up and Salesforce that we have been able to cover our costs and make access to IFC Online completely free of charge this year. Purpose-driven corporate charity partnerships like these are vital for the future of our sector and we look forward to the continuation of our work together.”


• UK Fundraising is a partner of Resource Alliance for the IFC.

