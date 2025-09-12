John Lewis Partnership Foundation offers grants through the Building Happier Futures Fund

The John Lewis Partnership Foundation is offering grants from £5,000 to £20,000 through its Building Happier Futures Fund. The funding is available to UK-based charities, CICs and social enterprises.

The fund is designed to support projects that:

The Foundation’s mission is that “every child and young person should have a fair start in life, which we know isn’t always the case for people who are care experienced. We will make a difference to care experienced people”.

The deadline for applications to the Building Happier Futures Fund is 17.00 on 25 September 2025.

