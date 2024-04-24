Pancreatic Cancer UK named 2025 TCS London Marathon official charity of the year

Pancreatic Cancer UK has been chosen as the official charity of the year for the 2025 TCS London Marathon.

As official charity of the year, it aims to raise £2mn to provide doctors with an early detection test for the cancer, which could save thousands of lives a year with the disease currently killing more than half of people within three months of their diagnosis. It is asking runners to “Take on the ultimate test to help develop the ultimate test” by signing up to take part for the charity.

Diana Jupp, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer UK, said:

“The 2025 TCS London Marathon will be one of the most important days for pancreatic cancer ever and we are so, so proud to be the official charity of the year. For 50 years, research into this devastating disease has been underfunded and left behind, leaving families with only hope to hold on to. “But they deserve more than hope. To have an early detection test finally within reach, which could save as many lives as there are runners taking part in this iconic event is hugely exciting. That’s why we’re calling on people across the UK to raise awareness and help develop the ultimate test by supporting our TCS London Marathon campaign. Together we can deliver more than hope to every family affected by the deadliest common cancer.”

The launch video for the Ultimate Test campaign is narrated by Graham Sturge, who ran the 2017 London Marathon for the charity just hours after his dad, John, died from pancreatic cancer. Since that run, Graham has gone on to complete all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, raising more than £100,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. He will be running once again in 2025.

Sturge said:

“Finding out that a loved one has pancreatic cancer is devastating for them, for you, and for the family. At that point there is very little positivity, so you look for any element of hope you can find. But you realise very quickly that hope just simply isn’t enough. Funding from the TCS London Marathon will create more than hope for thousands of families and generations to come. Having a test within reach for pancreatic cancer is such an exciting time for everyone.”

Ahead of today’s announcement, Pancreatic Cancer UK unveiled its new logo, which will be featured on the kit of the 800 runners it hopes to recruit for next year’s TCS London Marathon. The charity is also changing the way it communicates, with new bolder and stronger messaging to capture attention and drive action to tackle the deadliest common cancer. The TCS London Marathon presents a key opportunity to raise income to fund research innovation while increasing public awareness.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Pancreatic Cancer UK as our official Charity of the Year for the 2025 TCS London Marathon. We know that early detection of the disease is essential to survival rates, and we hope that this opportunity means Pancreatic Cancer UK can raise the funds required to make significant developments in the availability of screening and early detection tests. My father Chris Brasher, co-founder of the London Marathon, died from pancreatic cancer just six months after diagnosis so I know well the devastating impact of this disease. We wish the team at Pancreatic Cancer UK all the very best in their efforts and look forward to working with them in the year ahead.”

Next year’s TCS London Marathon will be held on 27 April. This year’s official charity of the year was Samaritans, and was a fundraising record-breaker.