New CEO for Scottish charity regulator, plus more mover news Photo: George Milton on Pexels.com.

OSCR’s Maureen Mallon is retiring, with Katriona Carmichael taking over the CEO role, while Home-Start UK has five new trustees, and SPANA and Future Assets also share some appointment news.

Maureen Mallon

Katriona Carmichael announced as OSCR’s next CEO as Maureen Mallon retires

Katriona Carmichael will be joining Scottish charity regulator OSCR as Chief Executive Officer on 1 July from the Environment & Forestry Directorate of the Scottish Government, where she is currently the Deputy Director for Circular Economy. She will take over from current OSCR CEO Maureen Mallon, who will retire at the end of June.

Mallon has been with OSCR since January 2019 when she was first recruited on an interim basis, taking up the permanent role in October 2019. She joined the Scottish Government in 2005, working as an HM Inspector of Education with a focus on Community Learning and Development, Local Authorities and the Third Sector. She was an Assistant Director in Education Scotland for a number of year, and before joining Scottish Government, was the Head of Development and Deputy CEO at YouthLink Scotland for over ten years.

Tara Spence

Home-Start UK welcomes five new trustees

The new trustees joined Home-Start UK’s board in March and are: Sarah Duxbury, Christine Chapman, Faiza Waheed, Euan Wilmhurst, and Tara Spence.

Sarah Duxbury has a background in legal, governance, change programmes and community, Christine Chapman is experienced in business development with a deep understanding of child development and family policy, Faiza Waheed brings a wealth of knowledge from her career in finance within the health sector, Euan Wilmhurst joins Home-Start UK with expertise in communications, marketing, and advocacy, and Tara Spence has extensive knowledge and hands-on experience running a large local Home-Start, as well as a deep understanding of the local environment for children and family services.

SPANA announces new Chair of Trustees

SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad) has appointed Marianne Davies as the charity’s interim Chair of Trustees. Marianne was formally voted into her new role by the SPANA Board of Trustees on 25 March 2024.

A senior HR and change professional, Davies currently works as Global Head of People Services at GSK, where she has spent much of her executive career. She has a strong interest in animal welfare and, having visited many of the countries where SPANA works, is keen to contribute to improving the lives of working animals and their communities. She joined SPANA’s Board of Trustees in September 2021 and is also a member of SPANA’s People and Safeguarding Committee. In addition to her work as a Trustee, Davies has raised funds for SPANA by running the London Marathon in 2023.

Jen Mair takes up Chair role at Future Asset

Future Asset, an education initiative in Scotland dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within the finance industry, has appointed Jen Mair as its new Chair.

Mair currently serves as the CEO of Martin Currie, where she has spearheaded strategies and initiatives to promote inclusion and accessibility within the investment landscape. She has over two decades of experience in international financial services and strategy.