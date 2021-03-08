New platform brings together event management & fundraising tech

Launching today, International Women’s Day, is Emma, a new platform bringing together event management and fundraising technology.

Described as ‘a future-proofed, single platform that makes event management and fundraising easier and more profitable’, Emma has been built for charity event managers by charity event managers in response to the demand for more transparency by third party technology and fundraising suppliers that provide services to the charity sector.

Co-Founder, Jonathan Douglas said:

“2020 challenged us to think differently about the events industry. We want to put more money and control back into the charities’ hands, providing a single platform to make events easier to manage and maximise fundraising potential whatever the industry landscape.”

Emma can be used for any type of event: virtual, hybrid or in-person, with its features covering four core areas:

Event management: integrating everything from microsites, to ticketing & sales, team management, and event performance. Guest management: enabling users to manage, maintain and communicate to guests through one central platform – from registration, to check-in, and feedback surveys Fundraising maximisation: covering silent auctions, pledging & donating, gamification, voucher management and more. Community expertise: Users can join the Emma community and gather insights from industry experts as well as share knowledge and experience directly with peers.

Emma is not limited to the non-profit market. Engagement, activation, conference and cultivation events can also be run through the platform. It also aims to be ethical and only to work with suppliers and venues that truly care about its people, customers and the amount raised for the cause.