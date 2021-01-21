Sector leaders call for more government support ahead of March Budget

With the March Budget fast approaching and the charity sector still under increasing pressure from all sides as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, sector leaders are once again calling on the government to provide greater financial support.

While the government’s £750m package of support announced in March 2020 was welcomed by charity leaders, against the predicted £10bn income loss for the year it was not enough to ensure they and other not-for-profit organisations could continue to deliver their essential services.

The signatories lead civil society organisations, representing social change organisations of all sizes across the four nations, working in diverse areas including disability, homelessness, social exclusion, health, faith, community infrastructure, fundraising and funders.

Amongst others they include: Debra Allcock Tyler, Chief Executive, Directory of Social Change; Tony Armstrong, Chief Executive, Locality; Dr Charlotte Augst, Chief Executive, National Voices; James Banks Chief Executive, London Funders, Caron Bradshaw, Chief Executive, Charity Finance Group, and Vicky Browning, CEO, Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations.

As well as asking for an emergency support package, the representation is also reiterating the sector’s Five Point Plan which sets out specific measures as to how the government can support civil society in the medium and longer-term:

1. A targeted programme of support to succeed the coronavirus job retention scheme.

2. The introduction of the Gift Aid Emergency Relief Package

3. Repurposing and accessing stranded funds to support charity services

4. Ensuring effective and efficient distribution of the Shared Prosperity Fund

5. Strengthening the long-term financial sustainability of local authorities by increasing core government funding

Sector leaders state:

“…We ask you to deliver on your claim to make changes when necessary to ensure that this Budget delivers for social change organisations and the unique role they occupy in our economy to deliver public benefit. “Our sector is essential both to the immediate response to Covid-19 and to the medium and longer-term ambition to level up and build back better. Our nation needs our charities and social change organisations to play their part and your Budget must enable them to do so to.”

They also urge Treasury to meet with them to discuss the proposals in more detail and a specific financial sum which would form part of an emergency package.