Average household Christmas spend set to drop but some areas of UK plan an increase

On average, UK households will be spending over £100 less on the festive season than in 2019 and 2018, but in some areas of the UK people may be able to spend more than usual, according to a survey by McCarthy & Stone.

The UK-wide survey from the retirement housebuilder revealed the national average spend figure for 2020 to be £419.19. This is almost £150 less than 2018 and 2019 where the average spends were £560 and £567 respectively.

The reduced spend was predominately attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic with nearly half (47.7%) of respondents citing the financial issues it has caused as a key factor and McCarthy & Stone’s data showing that 20% say they will subsequently spend ‘less’ or ‘significantly less’ than last year. 4% overall intend to spend more on Christmas this year.

The South West may see the lowest spend with people here expected to spend £374.05 – £45 lower than the average. However, the outlook looks brighter in some areas with the Welsh set to spend the most this year, at £460 per household – over £40 more than the average. Households in Scotland and Northern England will also spend more than average at £457 and £445 respectively.

On a city-wide level, Liverpool is where the survey found the biggest festive spenders will be this year, with an average spend of £545.28, while at the opposite end of the spectrum, people in Sheffield plan to be the most frugal, spending £366.13.

As well as some families potentially have more to spend this Christmas, the survey also found that 10% of people intend to give back this year by doing some voluntary or charity work.

A spokesperson for the company said: