28 days of hope – positive fundraising stories from Purity Fundraising

Telephone fundraising specialists Purity Fundraising have started publishing a four-week series of positive fundraising stories on its LinkedIn page.

Purity’s team decided it was particularly important to spread “positive fundraising stories when the sector needs it most”, referring to the current national lockdown and financial crisis affecting many charities.

One image is posted every day. They highlight positive responses from donors to telephone fundraising conversations. They are anonymous quotes from donors and supporters whom Purity Fundraising staff have interacted with.

Helen Mackenzie, founder and CEO of Purity, explained why they were publishing the stories.

“Over the last few months wellbeing and positive mental health have become even more of a priority. Covid fatigue began to take hold and in the charity sector the drop in income from so many channels has had a devastating impact. As we moved into the second lockdown, we felt more aware of stories of hardship and fear for the future.

“So, we thought it was important to shout about the positive stories we are hearing daily from our fundraisers about the wonderful conversations they are having. To share that whilst things are tough, there are also heart-warming and genuinely moving conversations being held and that supporters generally are being kind, generous and optimistic.”

Helen added: “Right now we all need to hear this. It’s been a really positive experience for our team, in encouraging them to share anecdotes across the agency in turn helps spread positivity and is reflected in the great telephone conversations they’re having. It has become so important I felt we needed to share our stories wider to help others.”



Helen concluded: “Positivity and wellbeing have always been a major focus at Purity because we are a people-based agency providing people-led services – from back office, to front line fundraisers on the phones, to the supporters we are talking to every day. We’ve always known that mental health and wellbeing is vital, and we work hard to ensure our team is supported in every way we can.”

The images are posted with permission from Purity Fundraising. We shall update this page as they post new stories.

Purity is a specialist telephone agency working with charities who want to fundraise and/or communicate with their supporters and potential supporters through genuine one-to-one telephone conversations. Helen Mackenzie founded the agency in 2017 and in the three years since, it has raised over £20 million for its charity partners.