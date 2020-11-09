Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 9 November 2020
Searching the Companies House

I can be a bit slow on the uptake now and again (especially these days, it seems). For some time, Companies House allows one to search for officers by location. You can add location details when you search for a name, such as: John Smith location:”High Street, London” or John Smith location:”CF14″

I have only recently tried searching just using a postcode and realised that it works fine. You can (hopefully) find all the directorships listed at that address.

The same method works when searching for companies.

Finbar Cullen, newcharities.org.

Finbar Cullen established ResearchPlus in 2005 to provide fundraising research services for the not-for-profit sector. He researches people, companies and grant-making trusts and foundations, mostly in the UK, but also other parts of the world. Finbar has published directories of “unpublished” grant-making trusts (registered with the Charity Commission and with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator), and each month he contributes to The Trust List, highlighting newly registered grant-making trusts worthy of particularly close attention.

