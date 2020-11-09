Searching the Companies House

I can be a bit slow on the uptake now and again (especially these days, it seems). For some time, Companies House allows one to search for officers by location. You can add location details when you search for a name, such as: John Smith location:”High Street, London” or John Smith location:”CF14″

I have only recently tried searching just using a postcode and realised that it works fine. You can (hopefully) find all the directorships listed at that address.

The same method works when searching for companies.

Finbar Cullen, newcharities.org.