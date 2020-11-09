Gas distribution network quadruples employee donations to charity until year end

Gas distribution network Cadent has announced an initiative that will quadruple its employees’ donations to charity until the end of this year.

Backdated to donations from 1 October up to 31 December, Cadent will quadruple match any donations its employees make to its official charity partner Alzheimer’s Society, as well as any other UK registered charity.

A competition will also be held with the most creative fundraising ideas gaining even more funding from Cadent.

First prize in the contest will be to have donations matched to the power of ten up to a maximum of £4,000, with second prize being donations being matched to the power of nine all the way down to six place, where donations will be matched to the power of four.

All other entrants will have their donations matched to the power of four, up to a maximum of £1,600.

Cadent Social Responsibility Specialist Laura Barnes said:

“The 2020 coronavirus outbreak has hit the most vulnerable hardest. To put it bluntly many have been left broke both figuratively and literally. “Our Matched Giving scheme is utilised by employee year on year and it’s especially comforting at this time to know that we can now provide them with more funding to help the causes close to them and their communities. “We hope that this initiative will go some way to alleviating the suffering and challenges that many have faced during the tribulations since March and help them as we all embark on the road to recovery from 2020.”

Alzheimer’s Society has been Cadent’s chosen charity partner since 2017, and in this time it has raised over £200,000. It is also working to become a Dementia Friendly Utility, with other activity including carrying out specialist Dementia awareness training with its emergency call advisors, delivering dementia awareness training to over 84% of its workforce, and working with the charity on its Companion Calls service, where colleagues volunteer their time each week to check in on a person, or their carer, who is living with dementia during the pandemic.

