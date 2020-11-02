GOSH Charity & Sparks announce merger

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and Sparks are to merge at the end of this financial year, their joint Chief Executive Louise Parkes has announced.

Sparks launched 30 years ago and funds child health research. It joined GOSH Charity as a partner in 2017 to share resources and expertise. As part of the partnership, since then Sparks has contributed £2.2million to the jointly funded National Call, which funds medical research projects that could diagnose, treat and potentially cure rare childhood conditions.

Sparks is the smaller charity of the two and has been hard hit by the Covid crisis, with much of its fundraising reliant on events. As a result and to ensure that resources continue to be used efficiently moving forward, the two charities have made the decision to fully merge Sparks into GOSH Charity by the end of March next year.

In a letter posted on both charities’ sites, Chief Executive Louise Parkes comments: