Editorial feature: fundraising and giving platforms

This week saw UK Fundraising’s first editorial calendar feature, a focus on fundraising and giving platforms. This is the first in a series of features that we have planned, with the aim of combining editorial and paid-for content around a particular topic.

Paid-for content

Blackbaud Europe have shared details of their guide to adding value to end-of-year campaigns with a multi-channel mindset:

Recent paid-for content from other fundraising and giving platforms include Joanne Warner of Engaging Networks explaining the value of email marketing automation:

and The GivingMachine explaining its online fundraising options:

The Giving Machine also operates The Giving Lottery, which they also promoted recently.

Fundraising and giving platform news

Some recent news coverage of developments at various fundraising and giving platforms.

Grassroots community-driven conservation project, Wildcat Haven, has raised over £20,000 towards saving the Scottish Wildcat in the wild. They did so from 80,000 supporters using @NFSUK's 's text and web giving services. — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) October 23, 2020

Crowdfunder acquires Rocketfund to help boost schools’ fundraising efforts https://t.co/O91Qc1oOgW pic.twitter.com/89meJM1sY4 — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) October 22, 2020

Future editorial features

For details of future topics in our editorial features series please contact Dawn Ray and Catherine Chin.