Editorial feature: fundraising and giving platforms

Posted by on 23 October 2020
This week saw UK Fundraising’s first editorial calendar feature, a focus on fundraising and giving platforms. This is the first in a series of features that we have planned, with the aim of combining editorial and paid-for content around a particular topic.

 

Paid-for content

Blackbaud Europe have shared details of their guide to adding value to end-of-year campaigns with a multi-channel mindset:

 

How to add value to your end-of-year campaign with a multichannel mindset

 

Recent paid-for content from other fundraising and giving platforms include Joanne Warner of Engaging Networks explaining the value of email marketing automation:

What is email marketing automation?

and The GivingMachine explaining its online fundraising options:

 

TheGivingMachine

The Giving Machine also operates The Giving Lottery, which they also promoted recently.

 

 

Fundraising and giving platform news

Some recent news coverage of developments at various fundraising and giving platforms.

RaiseNow secures 5.4m CHF in Series A+ investment round

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Raffle platform raises over £100k for charities during lockdown

 

Work for Good to double donations in #SmallBusinessStar Christmas campaign

 

 

Future editorial features

For details of future topics in our editorial features series please contact Dawn Ray and Catherine Chin.

 

Tags:
