Commissioner line-up announced for Law Family Commission on Civil Society

Former Cabinet Secretary Lord Gus O’Donnell is to chair the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, Pro Bono Economics has today announced, with a 17-strong team of Commissioners.

The two-year Commission launches in December and will steer a programme of research into how best to unleash the full potential of the UK’s civil society.

The Commission has been made possible through the support of the Law Family Charitable Foundation and will be run by Pro Bono Economics. It will examine all aspects of civil society, from volunteering and philanthropy to communities and the relationship between civil society and government.

The 17 Commissioners are drawn from the private, public and social sectors, and are former politicians, philanthropists and leaders of small charities, universities, businesses and community groups. On the charity side, they include Ruth Ibegbuna, Director of The Roots Programme, Dr Javed Khan, Chief Executive of Barnardo’s, Karl Wilding, CEO of sector body NCVO, and Matt Whittaker, CEO of Pro Bono Economics.

Lord O’Donnell said:

“Civil society has long been undervalued and overlooked. Yet charities employ almost as many people as financial services and generate around £200 billion of social value, equivalent to 10% of GDP. The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the critical role of civil society in all our lives. After years of policy neglect, now is the time to examine properly the changes that are needed to allow civil society to do still more to improve our country. “Leading businesses are putting purpose and profit on a par. Government wants to level up the country. Charities themselves know they’re going to have to do more with less as the recession bites. None of the three sectors can fulfil their aims without the others. “It is essential all parts of society are involved in the conversation and working as one if the UK is to build back better from the Covid crisis. If we leave even one sector out, attempts to create inclusive growth will fail. That is why the Law Family Commission on Civil Society has brought all sectors – public, private and social – together to unlock civil society’s potential.”

Ruth Ibegbuna, CEO Founder of RECLAIM and Director of The Roots Programme commented:

“2020 is such a powerful year for us to embark on this work on the Law Family Commission on Civil Society. The challenges facing our country are so multifaceted and dangerously divisive that we now need to bring evidence, expertise and lived experience into the same spaces. I’m looking forward to working collaboratively to provide robust challenges to the status quo and to spark new thinking that simply works better, for all.”

The full list of Commissioners