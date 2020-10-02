New Child of Britain Awards seeks nominations

Nominations are now open for the new Child of Britain Awards, a national initiative dedicated to celebrating the achievements and courage of children and young people across the UK.

The courage and achievements of some 15 children will be recognised at the awards, which will be held in late 2021. The categories focus on diversity, bravery, sporting achievements, and will recognise children who help others through championing causes, caring and fundraising. Each year, the event is to be held in a different city.

Full details of all the categories and how to enter can be found at the website: www.childofbritain.com.

The event was born out of the success of sister event the Child of Wales, which celebrates the achievements of young people in Wales, while raising money for charities in the country dedicated to helping children. Interest in supporting the event exceeded expectations and culminated in all the children being invited to Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister.

Blanche Sainsbury, founder of the Child of Britain Awards, said: