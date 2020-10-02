New Child of Britain Awards seeks nominations

Nominations are now open for the new Child of Britain Awards, a national initiative dedicated to celebrating the achievements and courage of children and young people across the UK.
The courage and achievements of some 15 children will be recognised at the awards, which will be held in late 2021. The categories focus on diversity, bravery, sporting achievements, and will recognise children who help others through championing causes, caring and fundraising. Each year, the event is to be held in a different city.
Full details of all the categories and how to enter can be found at the website: www.childofbritain.com.
The event was born out of the success of sister event the Child of Wales, which celebrates the achievements of young people in Wales, while raising money for charities in the country dedicated to helping children. Interest in supporting the event exceeded expectations and culminated in all the children being invited to Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister.
Blanche Sainsbury, founder of the Child of Britain Awards, said:
“Our experiences with Child of Wales made us realise that people in this country want to get behind initiatives that celebrate the bravery and achievements of children and young people. Plus, there are so many stories out there that deserve telling. We realised there was interest at a national level in such an event, and Child of Britain was born.
“So, we are now seeking nominations immediately. We want to hear about incredible young people worthy of recognition for their courage and perseverance.
“We have already signed up some incredible partners who will not just help fund the event but also build awareness, secure nominations and tell the stories of the amazing young people. We are also in the process of selecting our charity partners for the next 12 months. A big part of what we do will be raising money to help charities that help young people.
“Our intention is that the event will embrace the whole of the UK. We plan to do our inaugural event late in 2021. We are watching the situation around Covid-19 closely, so we can plan ahead with certainty next year.”
