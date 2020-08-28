CAF pays out record £702m to charities

Charities Aid Foundation paid more than £702m to charities worldwide in 2019-20 – a record year for giving.

According to the charity’s annual report, money paid out to charities in the UK and 110 countries around the world on behalf of philanthropists, businesses and individuals during the last fiscal year rose by £56 million over the previous year.

Overall, CAF received a record £714 million from donors: an increase of 15% over 2018/2019, with over £702m of this paid out.

The report shows that:

Its Coronavirus Emergency Fund paid almost £6.5 million to more than 1,250 small UK charities

The CAF American Donor Fund for dual US-UK taxpayers made 1,376 grants totalling £82.7 million, up from £80.6 million in 2018/19

Donations paid to charities from CAF Charity Accounts totalled £106 million

Donations to CAF Charitable Trusts reached £177.3 million during the year, £6.4 million more than the previous year

CAF America saw donations received more than double from £91.2 million in 2018/19 to £205.4 million in 2019/20

CAF enabled businesses to give more than £92 million to causes around the world, an increase from £78.8 million in 2018/19

CAF’s online donation service, CAF Donate, processed a record £34.2 million for charities in 2019/20

CAF Venturesome, its social impact investment arm funded by private donors, made 31 investments, totalling £2.9 million

CAF Bank’s committed loans and advances to customers reached £138.7 million compared to £105.9million the previous year

Sir John Low, Chief Executive of CAF, said: