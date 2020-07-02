Big Society Trust changes name & appoints Sir Stuart Etherington as Chair

Big Society Trust is changing its name to The Oversight Trust – Assets for the Common Good, and has also appointed Sir Stuart Etherington as Chair.

Big Society Trust was created in 2011 to oversee the work of Big Society Capital and its use of monies from dormant accounts to develop the social investment market.

Since launch, it has seen its remit widen to include overseeing three more bodies subsequently created with funding from the English allocation of UK unclaimed assets:

Access – The Foundation for Social Investment: focused on supporting charities and social enterprises through enterprise development programmes and blended finance.

Fair4All Finance: focused on increasing financial resilience of people in vulnerable circumstances through access to fair and affordable financial products and services.

Youth Futures Foundation: focused on initiatives to support young people furthest from the labour market into employment.

This has prompted its name change to The Oversight Trust – Assets for the Common Good, while it has also appointed Sir Stuart Etherington (pictured), former CEO of NCVO, to chair the Trust. He takes over from Robin Budenberg who was Acting Chair.

Sir Etherington and the existing Board will be joined by four new Board members: Clara Barby CEO of the Impact Management Project, Kevin Davis Group CEO of the Vine Trust Group, Helen England Vice Chair of United Response, and Andrew Rose Formerly CEO of Homes and Communities Agency, Infrastructure UK in HM Treasury and Global Infrastructure Investor Association.

On his appointment, Sir Etherington commented: