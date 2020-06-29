Student Opportunities Festival starts today

The Student Opportunities Festival kicks off today (29 June).

The online festival is The National Association of Student Fundraising’s alternative to the traditional National Student Fundraising Conference, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The festival is hosted by the association in collaboration with the Student Publication Association, the National Student Television Association, the Student Volunteering Network, the Student Radio Association, and Organised Fun. It is aimed at everyone involved in Student Opportunities; student volunteers, committees, sabbatical officers and staff.

The week-long free event runs from today (29 June) to 5 July and includes talks, workshops and panel discussions in an interactive environment where students can learn from charity sector specialists, employers, RAGs and other students from across the UK.

Participating organisations and charities will be giving an insight into what they do and how their work has changed during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as exploring the future of the student fundraising sector and giving top tips, advice and delivering training to student groups to help them reach their fundraising targets.

More than 575 attendees are currently registered for the festival, with a further 1,000+ expressing interest on Facebook.

The full programme is available on the festival site.